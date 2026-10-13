Yes really, three weeks! But what if the big healthcare plan Trump promises to deliver in just two weeks completely turns things around for his party?

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Wonkette’s day began with Tabs, as it must, and with a spooky moo-cow gif, too!

Donald Trump may be having second thoughts about Pete Hegseth’s plan to show all America’s children a live execution of a human being. Or maybe not, since later in the day the Great Man took to posting videos of lions mauling humans. He’s a mercurial fellow.

The rightwing social media hoax claiming that James Talarico was sent to the booby hatch was debunked almost immediately, but will no doubt become gospel truth for the party of birthers, 9/11 truthers, and chemtrails enthusiasts. As James Thurber said, don’t count your boobies until they’re hatched.

Former Gavin Newsom spouse, Fox News person, and Don Jr girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle now has another title as former ambassador to Greece. She was pretty freaking horrible, to the surprise of no one.

Are you a manly incel hoping to spend $7,500 learning how to smash your face with a hammer to make yourself more attractive, but not knowing where to do it? Clavicular, the Creepy manosphere weirdo (but we repeat ourselves), has a camp for you!

Wonkette loves you and hopes you use your Ameros for good, not evil. See you tomorrow!