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Resist Herr GropenFuhrer's avatar
Resist Herr GropenFuhrer
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re: But what if the big healthcare plan Trump promises to deliver in just two weeks completely turns things around for his party?

AH-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA...

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