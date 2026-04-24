Wonkette

Wonkette

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schmannity's avatar
schmannity
3h

The only person who could exceed Lindsey Graham's $19 million war chest is Byron Noem.

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SunMoonStars's avatar
SunMoonStars
3h

I lived in SC 40 years ago and I swear I was in another dimension. The south does not like change and if you weren't born there you are a damn yankee.

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