Today in Wonkette: What Up Joe Biden, That Is A Good Economy!
Another day, another good economic report, what with continued growth and —miracle of miracles — consumers actually starting to feel good about the good economy. Joe Biden had some more infrastructure news, too. We’ll also sandwich a dumb Megan McArdle column in here, because overdraft fees are “economy” and she is very wrong about Joe Biden’s plan to limit them.
Our morning Tabs had a true tale of gas in the air, but not the kind that the EPA regulates.
Excessively Farting Passenger Reportedly Causes American Airlines Flight to Turn Around! Tabs, Thurs., Jan. 25, 2024
We had a bunch of electoral politics, featuring a (non-farty) blast from the past, a farewell to Congress, and shenanigans in the Arizona GOP.
Flashback: November 3, 2020, The Day Joe Biden Outperformed Dean Phillips In His Own District
GOP Rep. Jeff Duncan Leaving Congress To Spend More Time With His 'Paramour' (Allegedly)
Come to think of it, maybe the Arizona GOP shenanigans should go in this next grouping, which includes crimey Trump hangers on, the bottomless stupidity of the House GOP, and an absolute horror of a capital punishment story in Alabama, Jesus:
IG Report: White House Pharmacy In Trump Years Was Two Steps Away From Being Bad Stoner Movie
After that, you probably could use some environmental Nice Time, so we’ll close with a quick update on the US Postal Service doing greener mail with its first electric trucks and charging stations coming online this week:
