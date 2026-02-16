Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Prostate of Dorian Gray's avatar
Prostate of Dorian Gray
3h

HOMAN: President Trump has already found 145,000 children.

Yes, that's what we're worried about.

Reply
Share
6 replies
jaspersdad's avatar
jaspersdad
3h

“I even want to thank Viktor [Orban], in his own way he pushes us in Europe to be better. At the very least so that we never become like him. A person who seems to have forgotten the meaning of the word shame”

— Zelenskyy in Munich

Reply
Share
9 replies
376 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture