After the disastrous reign of CBP border idiot Greg Bovino in Minneapolis, Donald Trump put a different idiot, Tom Homan, in charge. But replacing Bovino with the a corrupt loser like Homan wasn’t exactly a vast improvement.

Let us show you his appearances on the Sunday shows this weekend:

CNN’s State Of The Union

We begin with Homan speaking to Jake Tapper on CNN.

Part of the reason they moved Homan to be in charge of DHS’s operation in Minneapolis was so they could blame all previous problems on Kristi Noem and her 1/3rd Reich Bovino.

You could see this when Tapper asked about the investigation into the murder of Renee Good.

TAPPER: [T]here were prosecutors in Minnesota that were going to investigate that shooting, and then the word came down from the Justice Department in Washington to stop, to stop that investigation.



HOMAN: That's a question for DOJ. That happened before I had my feet on the ground in Minnesota. So I will leave that -- that's a question for Pam Bondi or Todd Blanche. I'm not involved in those decisions. I'm not involved with investigations.

Homan is wise to have shifted blame to Todd “I transferred Ghislane Maxwell to cushier accommodations” Blanche and Pam ”The Dow Is Over 50,000” Bondi. But Homan has been in charge of other operations during Trump’s presidency, and we’re not sure things wouldn’t have ended with the same results.

Homan is just better at using passive language to mask corruption and lawbreaking, like when Tapper asked about Kristi Noem’s recent statement about making sure “the right people are voting” on Election Day.

TAPPER: So, what does she mean when she says electing the right leaders? That's not really immigration enforcement or DHS's responsibility.



HOMAN: I don't know. […] If I had to guess, probably that only those legally eligible to vote would vote. But I have not talked to the secretary about those statements. That would be something she'd have to answer.

Tapper, like most in the news media, seems to have fallen for the scam of Trump’s Bovino/Homan switcheroo, as at one point he said Homan sounded “like an adult” and “like an official who should be in charge of things because you work with local officials and seek to de-escalate and have targeted operations.”

Unsurprising.

CBS’s Face The Nation

Homan followed his more subdued appearance on CNN with a more pointed interview with Ed O’Keefe on CBS.

O’Keefe asked why DHS is the only agency where its agents cover their faces and their officers don’t wear name plates/tags in order for there to be accountability. Homan lied:

HOMAN: I don't like the masks either, but because threats against ICE officers, you know, are up over 1500 percent, actual assaults, and threats are up over 8000 percent, these men and women have to protect themselves.

Just gonna stop Homan right there because everything he’s saying is a lie.

O’Keefe asked what should have been a simpler question:

O’KEEFE: What’s so wrong about obtaining a judicial warrant to enter private property? HOMAN: That’s not what the federal law requires.

It is exactly what federal law requires, and O’Keefe was ready for Homan’s bullshit:

O’KEEFE: Well, as I recall, you have previously said that you thought judicial warrants were necessary for searches. There’s been this change in policy in that now ICE can go with these administrative warrants that are issued by ICE personnel. Why your change of heart? I mean, clearly there — at one point, at least you agreed that was necessary. HOMAN: No, I don’t have a changed heart. What I understand, and I wasn’t part of those discussions, is that DOJ interpret that law saying in certain — in certain circumstances …

This answer is like a dumber version of Obi-Wan Kenobi explaining he didn’t lie to Luke Skywalker about who Darth Vader was.

It was a bullshit answer then, too, Kenobi! You lying old hermit.

O’Keefe asked Homan when ICE thugs are actually leaving Minnesota. Homan, sounding like a guy who wanted to be a wartime general but was too dumb to pass the ASVAB, answered:

HOMAN: [W]e already removed well over 1,000 people, and […] we'll remove several hundred more. We'll get back to the original footprint, with the exception of the agents there to do the fraud investigation will stay there and continue their work until they're done.

This “were only leaving a small footprint, but we are done” thing sounds very familiar.

Time truly is a flat circle.

Fox & Friends Weekend

Speaking of ole Dubya, let’s see how Homan concluded his Sunday on the network that Bush-era propaganda built.

By this point, Homan was annoyed and ready to let loose unfiltered bullshit on Fox News.

Like this questionable math, which received zero pushback from whatever Temu Jesse Watters was doing weekend duty:

HOMAN: President Trump has already found 145,000 children. In Minnesota alone, over 33,000 missing children we found that the last administration wasn't even looking for.

Suuuuuure, and he also ended eight wars, you betcha. (Trump has ended no wars.)

When the Fox News sockpuppet (not gonna look up their name) asked Homan about Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's intention to ask the federal government to reimburse their city/state for the damage they caused, Homan used the rape-y line JD Vance and other likeminded MAGA characters are so fond of:

HOMAN: They ought to be saying “thank you.”

Have a week.

