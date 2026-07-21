Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

This work of art is called Cat in Box With Ball

Model: Harry.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-298865703?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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Larry Schmitt's avatar
Larry Schmitt
1h

The thing is, he couldn't give half a shit about the air quality of the people in the cities being affected by smoke. It's just the excuse he uses to tariff them again.

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