Quick update on whether Donald Trump will chicken out of the upcoming debate because he and his advisers are frightened the Black lady is going to talk back to him:

Still a solid maybe!

He’s still being a real chickenweasel, looking for a way to weaselchicken out of the debate, just like he’s been trying to do for weeks now. But at this exact moment he’s doing that thing where he announces the parties have reached an agreement, even though they haven’t. He accepts!

As Maggie Haberman explained this morning, Trump has announced yet again he has come to an agreement with Kamala Harris and Democrats on the terms of the ABC News debate, that the rules will be the same as the Trump/Biden debate, and that he will be there with bells on.

Hooray, solved? And is this true?

LOL no, and also no.

The campaigns actually still have not agreed on whether the mics will be left on. The Harris campaign wants them on, and has been saying the Trump campaign wants them off because they “don’t think their candidate can act presidential for 90 minutes on his own."

But that’s OK, Trump announced it! That means it’s solved, no backsies!

Mr. Trump wrote on his social media website that the rules of the debate “will be the same as the last CNN Debate, which seemed to work out well for everyone except, perhaps,” President Biden.

Yes, that would be mics off. Because he’s scared.

Of course, Trump doesn’t want people to know he’s scared, so when it doesn’t count, he says out loud that sure, he’s fine with the mics being on, yeah whatever, no biggie, but “the agreement” (that only he has agreed to) is that they’ll be off. He said as much in Virginia on Monday:

“Doesn’t matter to me,” Mr. Trump said. “I’d rather have it probably on. But the agreement was that it would be the same as it was last time.”

And now the Harris campaign has responded again, based on Trump’s insistence that mics on is FINE, OK? FINE!

Ammar Moussa, a Harris spokesman, said in a statement that, “Both candidates have publicly made clear their willingness to debate with unmuted mics for the duration of the debate to fully allow for substantive exchanges between the candidates — but it appears Donald Trump is letting his handlers overrule him. Sad!”

LMAO.

So yes, we are still at an impasse. Trump and/or his handjobblers are scared of having his mics on for 90 full minutes, Harris says absolutely we’ll leave ‘em on.

Meanwhile Jesse Watters has thoughts about why Harris wants the mic on, who wants to hear them? You? You? Hey, where are you all going?

Last night, he and Fox News’s John Roberts tried to explain what Harris’s angle is here. Roberts said, “she’s looking for a moment,” or that she wants to be able to say, “Wait a second, I'm talking here, why are you so rudely interrupting me?”

Watters agreed, and added that Harris was trying to have a “sassy” moment.

WATTERS: She doesn't have to wait for him to sigh, she can just go right in there and have one of those moments like she had on The View — "Ain't going to do nothing about the border wall." Yeah, she gets all sassy with it.

Uh huh.

Watters recently was seen here making “jokes” about generals gang-raping Harris in the Situation Room. (Non-sexually, he insisted!) His fragile masculinity is clearly so threatened by Harris that he continued grunting out his fantasies last night about world leaders “smell[ing] fear” when they negotiate with Harris — yeah, white MAGA boys are not going to be able to handle a Black woman president who is smarter and better than them in every way.

Too bad for them that there are more of us than there are of them. Vote!

OPEN THREAD.

