E. Jean Carroll on the Katie Couric podcast thingie [screengrab]

If you were Donald Trump and you were a limpdicked authoritarian dictator wannabe and all these women said you raped them and all these Epstein Files say whatever they say, what would you do? Especially if one of those women, E. Jean Carroll, kept winning multi-million-dollar judgments against you, and a judge explained out loud that, despite whatever legalese terms were wrapped around it, yes, Trump was found liable for raping her?

You’d sic your little ball-sniffing pomeranian bitch boy on her, that’s what you’d do!

And so he has.

It’s being reported that Todd Blanche’s Department of Weaponization is investigating Carroll for saying Trump raped her and winning all that money. Or as they have decided to call it, “perjury.” (She better hope they don’t find any seashells in her apartment.)

But don’t worry! Todd Blanche has reportedly allegedly “recused” himself from this one! Don’t you feel better knowing Todd Blanche has the “ethics” to reportedly allegedly “recuse” himself from this one? He is a serious lawyer after all! Instead, the US attorney from Northern Illinois Andrew Boutros is the one with his tongue all the way up Trump’s butthole swirling around and around, to and fro!

Why the guy in Chicago? Nobody knows. Probably because it was his turn to prove his allegiance to Trump. (It was of course his completely competent office that recently bumblefucked the grand jury investigation into totally imaginary non-crimes not committed by the Broadview Six.)

The New York Times reports on the details, as if we need any further details beyond how Trump’s beclowned Justice Department is going after all Trump’s enemies, because that is their only job right now besides Nazi shit.

NYT:

The investigation centers on whether Ms. Carroll committed perjury in civil lawsuits against Mr. Trump, according to the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Ms. Carroll won a $5 million civil judgment against Mr. Trump that he had sexually abused and defamed her, which the president last November asked the Supreme Court to overturn. She also won a $83.3 million civil judgment against him in another defamation case.

Fuck you, no she didn’t.

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The Times does a whole laundry list of all the ways the Justice Department is doing nothing more than licking the royal scrote with all these investigations, so we’re glad to see them on the correct side of this one, particularly since one of the bylined journalists was just last week writing about how surprising it is that Trump’s “former” personal lawyer/(acting) attorney general is behaving just as one would expect Trump’s “former” personal lawyer to behave himself.

The Times isn’t saying that this is precisely what Boutros’s mouthbreathing goons are going after Carroll for, but it brings it up as a suggestion:

In one area of contention before the first trial, Mr. Trump’s lawyers wrote to the judge, accusing Ms. Carroll of concealing financial support her case received from Reid Hoffman, the billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn and a strong critic of Mr. Trump’s. The lawyers said the eventual disclosure of the funding raised “significant questions” about Ms. Carroll’s credibility. Her lawyers, in their own letter to the court, argued that Mr. Hoffman’s financial support was irrelevant to Ms. Carroll’s legal claims and that she had nothing to do with obtaining the outside funding.

Fuck you, no she didn’t.

We would like to repost the words of Judge Lewis Kaplan, who presided over that $5 million civil judgment, and explained what Trump had been found liable for, since that is the only reason Trump’s little bootlicker Boutros is really investigating Carroll:

“The finding that Ms. Carroll failed to prove that she was ‘raped’ within the meaning of the New York Penal Law does not mean that she failed to prove that Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her as many people commonly understand the word ‘rape,’ ” Kaplan wrote.

And she won. And then she won another $83.3 million after he repeatedly defamed her. (Trump has still not had to pay up, because he’s still litigating about it.)

Here is Chris Hayes last night losing his shit about this:

In related news of Justice Department weaponization against anybody who has ever hurt Dear Leader’s feelings and made his peenur feel small, the James Comey trial for “seashells” starts October 21, assuming the entire case hasn’t been laughed out of court by then.

[New York Times]

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