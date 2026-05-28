Wonkette

Wonkette

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tehbaddr's avatar
tehbaddr
3h

Do they really want to drag all his raping out into public view again?

Especially the part where he penetrated her and she couldn't tell if it was his finger or penis because they're not much different?!

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Spotts1701's avatar
Spotts1701
3h

Thing is, the District Court *and* the 2nd Circuit (in a unanimous ruling) already examined this and determined it was not perjury but “an innocent mistake”.

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