Wonkette

Wonkette

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42tontom's avatar
42tontom
2h

I guess every day is a new day for the sweet summer children at the NYT.

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Smoke O'Possum's avatar
Smoke O'Possum
1h

Speaking of dems doing things, Rep Mark Pocan introduced Tax The Grift Act to heavily tax any payouts from the treason fund.

https://www.channel3000.com/news/rep-pocan-introduces-tax-the-grift-act/article_7822d222-87cb-49da-8e4b-c8eebf1ba9a8.html

He's my rep and I love him all to pieces.

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