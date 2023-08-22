Hey, it’s Tuesday, and it’s absolutely not Belgium. Here are some stories.

Trump just fantasizing about fleeing to Russia, possibly in OJ’s used Bronco.

Republicans can’t perform the most basic aspects of governance.

The Trump-less, loser Republican debate is a waste of time.

This doesn’t shock us but it still disgusts us.

Even more perfectly sane and rational behavior.

OK, time for intermission. Catch you at the end of the day.

