Trump Fleeing To Mother Russia? It's Your Midday News Roundup!
Hey, it’s Tuesday, and it’s absolutely not Belgium. Here are some stories.
Trump just fantasizing about fleeing to Russia, possibly in OJ’s used Bronco.
Republicans can’t perform the most basic aspects of governance.
The Trump-less, loser Republican debate is a waste of time.
Eight Losers Qualify To Sit At Losers' Table At First GOP Debate (There Are No Other Tables)
This doesn’t shock us but it still disgusts us.
Big Surprise: Creep Who Killed Lauri Carleton Over Rainbow Flag Was 'Pro Life' 'Christian' Gay-Hater
Even more perfectly sane and rational behavior.
Trump skipping tomorrow’s debate is certainly a show of force. He’s telling the Republicans that he can take their voters with him whenever he wants to and there’s nothing they can do about it. That says more about the Republican Party than it says about Trump. It says the institution is an empty vessel with nothing to offer. Everything their natural constituents want they get it from Trump. The base doesn’t need the party. They need Trump. Donald is going to Georgia and he’ll probably get there tomorrow. I’m betting he’s going to have a rally at the same time as the debate and the media are going to go nuts trying to keep up with both. Some outlets will just go “Fuck it. Drop the debate,” and will show Trump’s rally. He wants to rile up his followers before he turns himself in on Thursday because he’s heard they may try to humiliate him by putting him on a scale and putting him in handcuffs. He wants protection and an angry mob will give him that. In the meantime, Fox is going to looks like idiots trying to hoist a non-event starring irrelevant people while Donald is doing his thing in Georgia. It would be hilarious if Fox affiliates dropped the debate and focused on Trump. I could be wrong.
