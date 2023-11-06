Discover more from Wonkette
Trump On Trial! It's A Madhouse!
Monday afternoon news roundup!
It’s Monday, and the Portland schoolteachers’ strike continues! God help me.
We start with some Tabs.
It Does Matter When You Check In For Your Flight! Here's Why! Tabs, Mon., Nov. 6, 2023
Check out the first chapter of Wonkette’s new serialized novel, The Split!
Fight like Trump could win this and Biden will win this.
This is a theory someone might have.
So very, very wrong!
I interview author Alana Best and discuss traveling the globe with a biracial, blended family.
Zelenksyy never fails to impress us.
Republicans try to see if lying about abortion rights will help.
GOP Governors Desperately Try To Claim Dems Are The Real Abortion Radicals Ahead Of Tomorrow's Elections
Michael watches the Sunday shows so you won’t have to!
Trump showed his ass in court, as expected.
Guns are FREEDOM, didn’t you know?
See you tomorrow, if my son hasn’t gone fully feral!