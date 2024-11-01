We have seen things you people wouldn’t believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. C-beams glittering in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate. A room full of slack-jawed Donald Trump fans fully embracing being called human garbage and chanting on national television, “We are trash!”

To which we can only respond, we know. We have been saying this for nine and a half years, ever since Trump descended on his golden escalator deep into the bowels of Trump Tower like the world’s most obvious metaphor.

Yes, wingers are fully embracing Joe Biden’s verbal gaffe — OR WAS IT??? — in which he appeared to call Trump and his supporters “garbage” for the grotesque anti-immigrant rhetoric spewed from the stage during last Sunday’s Nazi versammlung at Madison Square Garden. Many of them have been wearing safety vests as a matter of course or dressed up as garbage for Halloween in a tribute to literalism that would have made Martin Luther stroke out.

The whole thing is a reprise of Hillary Clinton’s famous “deplorables” comment in 2016, which the wingers also leaned into. The difference is that deplorables is not a word one hears very often. Or rather, heard very often before the wingers adopted it. Some people might have even needed to look up the definition.

Garbage, on the other hand, is a common word in the English language. Everyone knows what it means to say, for example, “The Trumps are garbage.” Which, again, we have been saying for years.

On Friday morning, Fox News reporter Will Cain visited a diner — what else — in the swing state of Georgia while chatting with the doofus hosts of “Fox & Friends.” Cain was fascinated to see that a handful of the restaurant patrons were dressed in brightly colored safety vests in honor of the vest that Donald Trump wore all day Wednesday while he rode around in a real-life big-boy garbage truck.

After Cain got all the safety-vest-clad weirdos in the crowd to stand up, the rest of the diners really got into the spirit of the thing:

After the camera panned to reveal a few dressed as such, the co-hosts in the studio tried to take over the show, but a chant of “We are trash” interrupted. Brian Killmeade clarified what was going on saying “By the way, they were chanting, ‘We are trash.’”

Thanks, Brian. Where would America be without you.

The clip came on the heels of high-profile Trump supporters taking to social media on Thursday to show off their garbage Halloween costumes — excuse us, “Garbage” Halloween costumes. It was incredible to see an entire decade of our writing made literal. This must be what screenwriters feel like the first time they sell a script.

Here’s Megyn Kelly, forgoing her usual “White Santa Claus” costume to don a trash bag and a MAGA hat like she’s living under a bridge:

Credit: Megyn Kelly’s Twitter

And here is Donald Trump Jr., who appears to have duct-taped crumpled-up paper bags and plastic wrap to the garbage bag he’s wearing. For some reason, he added a Trump 2024 flag to the ensemble, in case anyone was missing the point:

“What do you think,” Junior asked the camera as he twirled around to show off his outfit. What do we think? We think you look as if you slapped that thing together in your kitchen in about three minutes, because doing things on the cheap is the Trump way.

Of course The New York Post thinks this is brilliant trolling by Junior, who told his followers on social media, “Embrace their hate and own it.” Listen, if his father’s campaign thinks it’s an awesome visual for his dad to dress up like a garbage man in a Tinker Toys Garbage Truck playset, who are we to argue.

In fact, if Lego doesn’t have a “Donald Trump in safety vest and garbage truck” playset out by Christmas, they are missing one hell of an opportunity. Trump would absolutely license his name for that.

Eric Trump also got into the spirit of things, donning a garbage bag and a MAGA hat. Apparently he was too lazy to take the extra two minutes to tape some garbage to the bag, so he looks even more like a hobo:

Credit: Eric Trump’s Twitter

Most people stop being defined by their costume the minute Halloween is over. That’s all we’ll say about that.

