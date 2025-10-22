The world is full of horror and woe, so let us enjoy a chortle at this tale via Mehdi Hasan’s website Zeteo:

By mid-2024, Donald Trump and Project 2025 architect Russell Vought were talking on the phone fairly regularly. But it often wasn’t about policy. Trump – when he had downtime from campaigning and plotting his fascist presidency – appeared preoccupied with getting the recently divorced Vought laid, two knowledgeable sources tell me. Trump spoke to Vought, a self-described Christian nationalist who’s now one of the president’s most hardline enforcers, about the “gorgeous” and “beautiful ladies” who roam Trump’s club, Mar-a-Lago, so often that it “weirded out” some of his advisers, in one source’s words. Trump offered to be Vought’s wingman. And Trump spoke crudely of all the “pussy” that Vought would surely get as the president’s favorite “bachelor.”

Ha! Sure, it’s anonymous gossip of the most salacious kind. But it also does fit certain patterns of facts already in evidence!

In spite of Vought’s evangelical views, he and his wife Mary ended the covenant of their marriage in 2023, though she remains vice president of strategic communications for the Heritage Foundation.

But it seems not likely that Vought, who also worked for Trump’s OMB in his first term, or anyone else in his orbit, could possibly have been shocked, shocked! by Trump’s crude and ribald language, or his fixation on the prowess and conquests of other men. Guess sexual objectification and harassment is only uncomfortable for Vought when it’s directed at himself! And/or Vought’s advisors are humblebragging and virtue-signaling that in spite of Vought being a divorcee and the apple of tempter Trump’s eye, purity-ball Jesus will always be Vought’s number one wingman.

Regardless, the Voughtinator, now Trump’s head of OMB and the acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau until he can close it, has no spare time to be shopping for his next handmaiden, so busy is he using the government shutdown to accelerate downing in a bucket any part of it that doesn’t promote a white Christian nationalist agenda.

And Trump’s been so pleased with his hard work euthanizing the government he posted an AI slop video about it, starring Vought:

It’s like the MAGA version of an ‘80s video-dating video!

Trump has long been known to try to hook up men with ladies who might be open to a boning or a sugardaddyship with a well-connected old ugly guy. Could you be Russell’s goddess? And wait, hold up, Russ Vought “runs the brain”? Some people have called him the shadow president, and there Trump is, coming right out and saying it, through AI song. All the world’s a musical! What a wingman! Step up, MAGA single ladies, to be the next Mrs. Reaper of the death cult! See if you can steam up Russ’s America’s Best glasses! He’s no Arnold Palmer, but free stubble rides!

Welcome to 40.

Many People Have Said that the reason Trump got involved with Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants and Trump Model Management was not just to have a meat market of fresh pretty flesh for himself, though it was for sure that, but to monetize rich old potential-investor creeps by luring them to his parties. He sponsored, hosted, and judged Elite modeling’s Look of the Year contest with models as young as 14, and models said the agency required them to attend dinners and events with him and his businessman friends where they got groped and sized up like chattel.

And pageant contests and wannabe models, some allegedly working without the proper visas, some with no visas, and many not getting paid at all, were told by Trump’s scammy company, “You’ll meet rich guys who will help you.” How pimpy!

HOLD YOUR NOSE!

Trump hosted parties at the Plaza Hotel where “wealthy friends, high-rollers from his Atlantic City casinos, and potential Trump condominium buyers could meet models,” and where illegal drugs and young women were passed around. Leonardo DiCaprio, while at the height of his “Pussy Posse” fame, thanked Trump for offering “one-stop date-shopping.”

One of Trump’s “get in where you fit in” parties at Mar-a-Lago with naked underage-looking girls (and no music playing!) even skeeved out Luther Campbell, AKA Uncle Luke of 2 Live Crew, self-proclaimed dog in heat and freak without warnin’:

Another witness to Trump’s model parties told the Daily Beast’s Michael Gross about the gross scene at a Trump soirée:

The attraction for the men “was young girls assuming they’d get somewhere” by joining the party, the photographer says, “Of course, it never happens.” Young models were attracted to the fêtes with a simple, time-tested pitch. “You’ll meet rich guys who will help you,” says the photographer. “It was networking, but on a weird, bizarre scale.”

Penis network, ACTIVATE!

And yet another witness described Trump’s get-togethers as “partying in a room with cocaine, very young women and underage girls, and rich, old men there to […] fuck them.”

Or as Trump called it, “the ‘90s.” And we all know the ‘90s never ended for him. This was his then-BFF Jeffrey Epstein’s method of attracting investors too, by sharing wonderful pretty-young-lady secrets with bankers, heads of state, and other boldfaced names.

PREVIOUSLY!

It seems old habits die hard. Trump still surrounds himself with models and beauty queens, and plastic-surgery addicts going for a look that says “I exist for the male gaze.” (With the exception of Susie Wiles, the coastal-grandma outlier.) Kristi Noem was South Dakota’s 1990 Snow Queen; Anna Kelly, a former Miss State Fair of Virginia, was appointed deputy press secretary; and Lindsey Halligan, appointed US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, competed for Miss Colorado twice, once alongside Charlie Kirk’s widow Erica. They window-dress his transgressions.

But, it seems, not everyone aboard the Trump train is a part of the pussy posse of God’s chosen flawed earthly vessel.

So let it be known, ladies. While Russell Vought is single, he does not want to mingle with you Mar-a-Lago jezebels. Keep your filthy paws off his silky drawers! Go read a Bible! Thank you for your attention to this matter.

