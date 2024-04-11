Yesterday, between declaring that Jews who don’t vote for him need their heads examined and having yet another judge tell him to fuck off and refuse to delay his New York criminal trial, Donald Trump went to Chick-Fil-A.

Trump likes to do this on the campaign trail, almost as much as he likes to pose with cops on tarmacs. (The tears in their eyes kind who call him “sir,” we are sure!)

It was such a strange event, one clip won’t do it justice, but maybe Jimmy Kimmel’s recap will. The video should be queued up:

Trump bought 30 milkshakes at this Atlanta area Chick-Fil-A, like a real rich person does. The women behind the counter lined up and smiled at him, as we are sure they were instructed to do by their Jesus Bible study store manager.

Trump told them, “I know this menu better than you do. I probably know it better than anybody in here.” A lot of very fine people have been talking about how well Donald Trump knows the Chick-Fil-A menu.

Of course, the New York Daily News reports that just before that, he asked the women what that day’s “specialty” was. You know how Chick-Fil-A is, with its daily “specialties.”

He then started babbling at the camera that the owner of this franchise was a member of one of his clubs, and “They do very well, they’re closed on Sunday!” The person talking to him said “The Lord’s Chicken!” and Trump replied, “The Lord’s Chicken!”

(The New York Daily News reports that the franchise owner says he doesn’t know Trump.)

During the visit, he met this woman, who said she was a big fan. They had a moment, like humans. It involved hugging.

Immediately afterward, and after Trump saying, “Thank you, sweetheart, that’s really nice,” Trump pivoted and said to no one in particular:

“Well we did, we took care of the Black colleges, universities, they’re taken care of now, and she understands it, lotta people don’t understand it, Biden did nothing for them, I did everything. I did everything.”

He did everything. He did everything. As he explained to the chicken restaurant, he did everything. For the Black colleges.

(Kimmel said somebody should have asked him to name one Black university.)

A reporter asked Trump why people in Atlanta should vote for him.

“Because I’ve done more for the people of Atlanta than any other president by far, I’ve done more for the Black community than any other president than Abraham Lincoln, maybe including Abraham Lincoln frankly, but since Abraham Lincoln!”

‘Kay.

(Remember that earlier this year, Trump said he thinks he could have Art of the Deal-ed the Civil War. And he’s said this thing about how he’s done more for Black voters than Lincoln in the past. Also he thinks he’s been treated more poorly than Lincoln, who was murdered in the head at a theater.)

Here, have some more video of Trump at the Chick-Fil-A.

Such a normal, likable man of the people who thinks he did more for Black people than Abraham Lincoln.

One more reminder from the Daily News:

“A lot of people said that that’s why the Black people like me because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m discriminated against,” the billionaire businessman said.

The end.

[New York Daily News]

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?