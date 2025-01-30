Welp, the US has moved to end its prosecution of That Man’s alleged co-conspirators/servants, Waltine Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, in the case of US v. Can Trump Keep America’s Nuclear Secrets in His Roach Motel Shitter?

This comes two days after (acting) Attorney General James McHenry fired more than a dozen prosecutors who worked on Special Counsel Jack Smith’s cases, with a memo: “Given your significant role in prosecuting the president, I do not believe that the leadership of the department can trust you to assist in implementing the president’s agenda faithfully.”

Remember the past 155 years before nine days ago (the Department of Justice was founded after the Civil War, and its immediate role was “to enforce civil rights,” Today You Learned!) when most everybody seemed to agree it was the Department of Justice’s job to enforce the law, instead of to implement a personal agenda on behalf of a 34-times felon and adjudicated rapist and con man? So much for that! The rule of law still exists! … in a dusty book, where nobody plans to read it, much less equally enforce it, it seems.

There’s maybe a lot of shoulda coulda woulda dammit Merrick Garland’s assdragging to be cussed. But given how all along six certain justices on the Supreme Court and all the Republicans in Congress were determined to turn America into a dictatorship with a Holy Emperor, then maybe whatever Garland or Jack Smith did never would have mattered. They’d have come up with some excuse, however ridiculous, to let him off, whenever an appeal got to them.

It is all moot, and here we are. So, assuming the 11th Circuit agrees to drop the government’s appeal — which at this point is just a formality, and obviously Trump lawyers are all for it — then there’s no legal basis left for the Department of Justice to keep the public from seeing Jack Smith's final report in the classified documents case, Trump Federal Crimes Volume Two.

Still, Aileen Cannon, US District Judge, Federalist Society spokesmodel, and the biggest Trump suckup who ever sucked, has been trying her best to keep even the chairmen and ranking members of the House and Senate Judiciary committees from seeing it. And, you can bet your bottom dollar that if it even makes it to Congress, it will somehow be buried in the bottom of a catbox, unless some brave soul leaks it.

How did we get here? Trump was charged with 37 counts of stealing documents relating to the national defense and refusing to give them back, including more than 30 violations of the Espionage Act. Stuff that would have gotten you, me, or Reality Winner thrown in the can faster than you can say thrown in the can.

After his January 6 coup attempt failed, Trump and his minions hastily packed up his offices, cramming into disheveled boxes old newspaper clippings, love letters from Kim Jong Un, Roger Stone’s second, unsigned pardon, and whatever scraps of paper that couldn’t be flushed down the toilet.

Oh, and secrets. From the indictment:

The classified documents TRUMP stored in his boxes included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries, United States nuclear programs, potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack, and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack. The unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the US military, and human sources and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods.

And then dozens of CIA operatives were killed, arrested or compromised after all those documents went missing. Correlation, causation, we’ll never know!

When the Feds rang up Mar-a-Lago looking for our stuff, Trump could have simply given the government back its documents. He even could have copied the nuclear secrets first for whichever Mohammed, Vlad, or Xi wanted them, and then sent them back, and maybe no one would have been any the wiser. But because he is an entitled nepo baby, and lazy, he could not bother to even sort through his boxes of crap. Instead he lied about them being there, and got his lawyer Christina Bobb to say she looked and there weren’t any there, and in the meantime blabbed to his admirers that he had them, waving them around and even bragging to an Australian billionaire.

“Multiple people” tried to convince Trump to return the documents he stole, and even begged one of the dipshit Trump sons to try to convince dad to return them. But no.

Five months after Trump left, the National Archives noticed stuff was missing, but it took more than a year for the FBI to be like, no, seriously, we’re coming over there. Finally, days before the FBI and a Justice Department lawyer arrived, Walt Nauta flew down to Mar-a-Lago from Trump’s New Jersey golf motel and ex-wife cemetery, and he and De Oliveira were caught in surveillance footage moving boxes out of a storage room, and shoving them into nooks, crannies, showers, and ballrooms all over like a couple of nut-happy squirrels.

And THEN, the pool room mysteriously flooded, in what sure smelled like a doofy failed attempt to erase the security footage, doy doy doy! De Oliveira was charged separately for allegedly lying to the FBI in that he’d never taken part in moving the boxes, but oops, busted!

But the Big Don reassured Nauta that if he got indicted for lying to the FBI, he’d get a pardon, and Susie Wiles sent Nauta and De Oliveira Signal messages urging them to keep cool. And they did.

Then in July, Aileen Cannon, US District Judge and Federalist Society spokesmodel, tried to dismiss the charges against Blabby, the handyman, and the Diet Coke valet, based on some rule she probably heard at a Federalist Society ayahuasca ceremony about Special Counsels not being legal because of the Appointments Clause of the Constitution, or something, in a 93-page ruling of tortured logic where she pretended to not know what the words “appoint,” “retain,” “commission” and “special attorney” meant.

Jack Smith appealed her soggy hairball of a ruling to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, and there it sat, until Trump won the election. Then Smith resigned and Garland was all set to release his report, like he’s obligated to by law. And Cannon returned from her trip to the spa and decided that she was still involved in the case after all, move over, 11th Circuit, mama’s home! She issued an injunction demanding that the Justice Department ignore the law and not publish any part of the Special Counsel’s report on the two federal criminal cases against Trump until three days after a federal appeals court rules on the issue, because she said so.

So now that made-up clock will soon be ticking, but probably we’ll never hear about his beautiful mind documents again, except in the context of late-night TruthSocials about a HOAX.

Out of all of That Man’s alleged crimes, this one is maybe the worst. He stole our stuff, and endangered all of us! Hundreds of thousands of hours of labor, identities of spies, technology that’s secret for a reason, all down the shitter, because that’s how much he respects this country and what the CIA, director of intelligence, and Department of Defense do. No wonder he nominated loyalist clowns for those jobs. What, are they, like, important, or something?

All of it is terrible, and John Foster Dulles is a-spinning in his grave.

[NYT archive link/ Rolling Stone/ AP]

