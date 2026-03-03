Wonkette

Notorious J.I.M.
3h

That sir has allowed photos showing the rash on his neck is surprising.

Rocket Cat and Last Free Folk
3h

No masked ICE agents allowed in Denver. Does anyone know of any other local ordinances passed like this to block abuses, and whether or not they abided the local law about masking (since they don’t seem to care about laws)?

https://www.denver7.com/news/front-range/denver/denver-ban-on-masks-for-ice-agents-other-law-enforcement-approved-by-city-council-in-unanimous-vote

