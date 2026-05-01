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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
21m

I admit that I did do a smitch of finishing-up-work-for-the-week today for THE MAN, but since THE MAN is actually Commie Mommie Rebecca, I thought it appropriate.

But now I'm done and going to respect May Day like all good French people, who, even if some of them are right wing nutters, do love a good day off.

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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
25m

I am not at work today because it's May Day, and Italy respects that.

So I have been drinking in the Roman sunshine, and it's been pretty nice.

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