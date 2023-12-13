Discover more from Wonkette
Well THAT Was Quite A Day! Here's All Your Wonkette, In One Place!
Here are all your Wonkettes for Wednesday, December 13!
Move Over Bag O' Glass, This Is The Worst Child's Christmas Gift I've EVER EVER SEEN. Tabs, Wed., Dec. 13, 2023
AI 'Volunteer' For Democratic House Candidate Seems Nice. You Have 10 Seconds To Comply.
Satanic Temple Announces 'After School Satan Club' In Memphis School, Wingnuts Freak Out, As Designed
UN Climate Summit Agrees To Transition Away From Fossil Fuels. That's A First! Yes, There's Also A 'However.'
James Comer Sick Of Being Outsmarted By Evil Genius Archnemesis [CHECKS NOTES] Steve Doocy
Nikki Haley Thinks Texas Will Fix Its Unfortunate Abortion 'Dying Fetus' Oversight, Based On Jack And Shit
Hunter Biden Showed Up To Testify In Public Today, And BOY Are These Republican Losers Mad!
