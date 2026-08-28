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Teen Laqueefa's avatar
Teen Laqueefa
2h

I'm thinking the scientists don't like him much for some reason

Aaron Rupar

@atrupar.com

Trump is speaking to complete silence at the NASA center. Not a single person is applauding or reacting to anything he says during his brazenly partisan speech.

https://bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3mu5slalhai2s

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Raccoon of Vengeance's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance
1h

"Big Oil doesn’t want to lose trillions of dollars"

You fuckers had all the time any money to buy into green energy while you were selling oil and you fumbled. Dumbasses

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