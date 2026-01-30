Well HELL.

We started with tabs, which were only a taste of the horrors to come. And we started tabs with this announcement!

Good morning! The economy’s rotten, and many among our stalwart supporters are having to cancel their subscriptions, for which no one should ever feel bad. But we have no ads and never have a paywall, which leads to periodic attacks of ACK HELP I’m pulling payroll out of my savings again! IF you are holding and you haven’t gotten around to upgrading your subscription to paid, and you think we’re a good investment IN THE EARTH and AMERICA, please consider sending some filthy money our way! Be the change etc! With money!

MANY of you heeded my whine and sent us some money. If you missed your chance this morning, AND you would like to, well, here is your chance again! I’m still pulling payroll out of my savings, just less of it :)

Upgrade your subscription to paid, if you haven’t! Or just sign up to read us for free. We love readers!

This button lets you donate any amount of your choice, one-time or monthly.

Any amount of your choice button

On to our posts!

Like I said: tabs! You just read the opening graf, but there’s ever so much more.

Oh yeah, they’re ABSOLUTELY trying to steal all the elections henceforth. That’s what they sent Tulsi for.

And furthermore!

We’re at the arrest the journalists stage of fascism :)

They’re so mad at us!

At least they’re stupid and bad at everything.

HELL YEAH IT’S TIME FOR A DRINK.

And that’s it for the week, WHEW DANG. Thanks for the money and love.