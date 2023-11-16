Discover more from Wonkette
Wonkette is filthy, hilarious, liberal news. YOU CAN HANDLE THE TRUTH!
Over 18,000 subscribers
Continue reading
Which Local Animals Are Plotting To Ruin You? And other Wonkette news from today!
A short day today as folks are using up their vacation days because I am mean and make them use up their vacation days! There were some tabs!
This Woman's Awful Job Interview Is Maybe The Worst I've Ever Heard! Tabs, Thurs., Nov. 16, 2023
·
Chip Roy, not afraid to be servicey!
Helpful Wingnut Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) Now Writing Democrats' Campaign Ads For Them
·
She could be president, Wonkette, YOU AINT KNOW!
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Nikki Haley Tells Hannity All The (((Globalist))) Orgs She Would Leave If She Were President, Yeah Sure Whatever
·
We’ve got this paddle. And this lamp!
National Climate Study: We're Up Shit Creek, But We Have A Paddle. So Paddle, Damn It! PADDLE!
·
You guys, he’s proud of this.
So … yeah.
Elon Musk Does Not, Under Any Circumstances, 'Gotta Hand It To' Hitler. Does Anyway.
·
You know what the answer is: ALL OF THEM KATIE.
LOL.
Robbing Peter To Pay Paul From OnlyFans: The George Santos House Ethics Committee Report
·
And we brought you this lovely End of Day.
See you bright and early for tabs!