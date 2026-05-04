Whole Lotta 86-in' Goin' On. Wonkette One A Day for 5/4/26
Afternoon post roundup!
Here are some posts from Monday! Hello!
Pssst I heard you like to
It’s tabs!
Trump 86-ed Spirit Airlines.
Trump did not 86 Rudy Giuliani, they’re friends!
Todd Blanche 86-ed his own James Comey prosecution maybe, accidentally, because big dumb idiot.
Samuel Alito 86-ed the lower court ruling that banned abortion pills in the mail, but don’t give him any credit, he just did it administratively, and temporarily.
And finally, Donald Trump 86-ed his own approval ratings, just by being himself.
OK bye! See you tomorrow!