Here are some posts from Monday! Hello!

It’s tabs!

Trump 86-ed Spirit Airlines.

Trump did not 86 Rudy Giuliani, they’re friends!

Todd Blanche 86-ed his own James Comey prosecution maybe, accidentally, because big dumb idiot.

Samuel Alito 86-ed the lower court ruling that banned abortion pills in the mail, but don’t give him any credit, he just did it administratively, and temporarily.

And finally, Donald Trump 86-ed his own approval ratings, just by being himself.

OK bye! See you tomorrow!