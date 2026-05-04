Wonkette

Wonkette

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josephebacon's avatar
josephebacon
2h

Just waiting for the funeral service at Four Seasons Landscaping

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Old Man Shadow's avatar
Old Man Shadow
2h

Here's a man who, unjustly, had a good reputation thrust upon him and all he had to do to be known forever as "America's mayor" is retire gracefully and keep his yap shut until he died.

And he couldn't do it. He couldn't stop himself from flashing his disgusting chram to the entire world and showing us who he really was.

To which I say, "Thank you for torpedoing yourself, Roodles. Say hi to the devil when he comes for his due."

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