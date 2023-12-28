Who's ready for another holiday weekend ... wait, that's not till tomorrow night? Wonkette news of today is :(
I heartily apologize for not giving you the ravioli story. I was just making fun of the dirtiness of “you’ll never go back,” and only like one commenter got it. Sometimes I despair of you people!
Once You Do This With Your Ravioli, You'll Never Go Back! Tabs, Thurs., Dec. 28, 2023
Don’t worry, that kid will always come out on top!
Oh Nikki. You’re not fine. :(
Asked About Cause of Civil War, Nikki Haley Leaves Out 'Slavery,' Goes Full Miss Teen South Carolina
YES SHE IS — Nikki.
Robyn has a crazy idea.
Aw BOEBS.
The Pentagon too, but we already know THE ARMY is WOKE.
In Fit Of Wokeness, Confederate Statue Removed By Woke Mayor Of Woke ... (Checks Notes) ... Jacksonville, Florida
“But what may come as a surprise to many of them is that, believe it or not, living human children also have heartbeats. Actual heartbeats, even, because of how they have actual hearts and other developed organs, like stomachs. And because, unlike a six-week-old fetus, they are larger than a grain of rice, they need food to fill those stomachs. Food that costs money.”
For Less Than A Cup Of Coffee A Day, GOP Governors Could Feed Kids In Their States. They Won't.
Oh look surprise.
Guess The Real Surprise Is That It Took Three Years To Find First Trump WH Staffer In January 6 Capitol Invasion!
