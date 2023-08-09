Wonkette Email Of News For Aug. 9, 2023!
We start with some Tabs.
Donald Trump is a sick bastard.
Wish we had some good news from Florida, but you know how it is these days.
Imagine you were as emotionally damaged as Matt Walsh. Then wake up screaming.
Shameless, cynical, classic GOP.
House Republicans Schedule BS Biden Impeachment In Fall As Obvious Trump Indictment Counter Programming
Ohio Republicans failed to thwart democracy.
Hey, did you know Chris Sununu can see the future? It’s wild!
How Donald the Fool tried to remain president forever.
DeSantis working so hard to lose the Republican primary.
Guess The Upside Of Dumpster Fire DeSantis Campaign Is All The Throat-Slitting Opportunities
Idaho’s being silly.
Idaho Legislators Just Want A Little Look-See At Hospitals' Abortion Records, No Big Whoop
Hacks still gonna hack.
Screw you, Comer.
James Comer Drops BOMBSHELL, Says Devil Joe Biden Eats Dinner Sometimes, In Places, With People
That’s a wrap! See you soon.
If you’ve already donated, please ignore this button. If you haven’t, here’s this button.
Follow Stephen Robinson on Bluesky and Threads.
Subscribe to his YouTube channel for more fun content.
Catch SER on his podcast, The Play Typer Guy.