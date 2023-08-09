We start with some Tabs.

Donald Trump is a sick bastard.

Wish we had some good news from Florida, but you know how it is these days.

Imagine you were as emotionally damaged as Matt Walsh. Then wake up screaming.

Shameless, cynical, classic GOP.

Ohio Republicans failed to thwart democracy.

Hey, did you know Chris Sununu can see the future? It’s wild!

How Donald the Fool tried to remain president forever.

DeSantis working so hard to lose the Republican primary.

Idaho’s being silly.

Hacks still gonna hack.

Screw you, Comer.

That’s a wrap! See you soon.

