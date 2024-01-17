Wonkette news of today: Is Florida *un-Florida-ing* itself? Anything could happen!
Alina Habba Debuts Genius Strategy In New Trump Defamation Trial, Just Kidding She's Still A Dipshit
Shockingly was still House speaker by the end of the post. Also: There’s a monster at the end of this book.
Jessica Valenti went to DC to speak to Senate Dems about abortion, every day.
WATCH LIVE: Senate Dems Get Earful On How Losing Abortion Rights Has Harmed Women. They're Probably Not The Ones Who Need It!
Hmmm, don’t know what was different about this judicial nominee.
We are turning around our national infrastructure, and finally (yes, decades late!) responding to climate change. That can slide revert to the bad old ways on day one if we get an election wrong.
A Trump election one-two:
All Future Republican Debates Canceled Because Trump Won't Show Up And Nikki Haley's Delusional
And an End of Day Nice Time!
SAD! 'sToP thE BRaInWaSHiNg' Lady Does Not Win Special Election, Will Florida Ever Be The Same?
