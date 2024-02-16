There were some tabs! I think I might have been hallucinating while writing them? They are a big crazy mess!

This was a BIG ONE. Did it work to smush Tucker in with Navalny? Yes. Yes it did. Because literally four days ago he was saying look, leaders kill people, okay?

Another big one! The “Impeachment” star witness — no, the REAL impeachment, the one of Joe Biden! — arrested for making up everything he told the FBI. Fiddlesticks!

House Ethics Committee has texts and a witness. Sorry about your lunch :(

Robyn did a Nice Time!

HE IS TRYING TO FIND THE GUY WHO DID THIS!

Ew. Don’t do that.

Somehow it just never comes out how they want it to.

And what we’ve all been waiting for: A LOL! :D :D :D

Gary will be back in the morning with joynuggets from Judge Engoron’s ruling. Plus we’ll have your other fun weekend stuff too!

Now? Time for a drink.