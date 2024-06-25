Plus Melania is telling you she is not going! And Alex Jones’s everything must go!

Here’s what we shoveled your way today!

Evan did this morning’s tabs! They were good tabs!

Two hints: She hates her husband, Donald Trump.

“It must be nice to always believe you know better, to always think you're the smartest person in the room Holly Hunter in Broadcast News Wonkette.” “No. It’s awful!”

Knock knock who is it it’s the plumber I’ve come to fix the sink.

Robyn will take the clown mask, please.

God never closes a hand-job granny door without reelecting hand-job granny.

Obama judges even. Weeps, sighs, gnashes, lies down.

OH MY FUCKING GOD, THIS FROM CRIPDYKE.

Meanwhile, the Sixth was terribly concerned about equal protection ... of state legislatures. If citizens had a right to their own care, then states that banned trans health care would be less equal than states that protected access to that same care:

“[S]ound government usually benefits from more rather than less debate, more rather than less input, more rather than less consideration of fair-minded policy approaches. To permit legislatures on one side of the debate to have their say while silencing legislatures on the other side of the debate under the Constitution does not further these goals.”

These people and their straight faces, my god.

OK yes correct.

And the court that did a good thing? Was the Oklahoma state supreme court!

You been to the Bazaar lately?

SHOP!