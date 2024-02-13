Wonkette Today! Fox News saw Hillary doing a sexism to Taylor Swift's boyfriend :(
Today's like that Garfunkel & Simon album ... BOOKENDS.
Robyn did your tabs today. They were good tabs!
Oh Look, A Random Box In The Yard. Let’s See What’s Inside… WHOA! Tabs, Tues., Feb. 12, 2024
Already sent this one to you, couldn’t help it.
So the violent, lethal coup was actually the best outcome, somehow?
Could January 6 Have Gone On For Two Weeks? That Was Super-Dumb Trump Lawyer's Plan!
Gallant!
Goofus!
Utah Lawmaker Doesn't Want Anyone To Know About His Christian Nationalist Speaking Gigs
I was saddened when I opened Robyn’s Michigan draft to see that the guy was handsome. He should not be handsome! He should look like the guy in the Utah story.
Now it just has to magically get through the House.
Senate Just Passed Ukraine Aid Over Hysterical Screams From Elon Musk And All Putin's MAGA Boys
Let’s mass-marry the Hawaii state supreme court!
Hawaii Supreme Court Bucks SCOTUS Gun Rulings, Pees On Antonin Scalia's Grave For Good Measure
Correct.
Impeachment Is Giant Turd, So House Republicans Gonna Investigate Joe Biden For Being Old
Sending the Indiana National Guard to invade Chicago? FUGGEDABOUTIT.
Time is a flat circle.