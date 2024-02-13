Robyn did your tabs today. They were good tabs!

Already sent this one to you, couldn’t help it.

So the violent, lethal coup was actually the best outcome, somehow?

Gallant!

Goofus!

I was saddened when I opened Robyn’s Michigan draft to see that the guy was handsome. He should not be handsome! He should look like the guy in the Utah story.

Now it just has to magically get through the House.

Let’s mass-marry the Hawaii state supreme court!

Share

Correct.

Sending the Indiana National Guard to invade Chicago? FUGGEDABOUTIT.

Time is a flat circle.