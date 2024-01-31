Today was SER’s last day at Wonkette, and we’re all heartsick. But whatever SER wants (TO LEAVE US), SER gets. He spent his last day of work cranking out a thousand stories, as usual:

And as is his custom, SER saved for his last post at Wonkette shitting on Kyrsten Sinema one last time, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

You can subscribe to SER’s substack, The Play Typer Guy, aqui.

Well Evan hasn’t gone anywhere … YET.

Dok is on vacation this week and Wednesdays are Robyn’s days off! So nobody freak out any extra than you already are!

Now meet your friend CripDyke, you are familiar?

and your friend Marcie Jones, with whom you weren’t!

and your friend Liz again, you know her a lot.

Fuck it, here was some tabs.

See you bright and early tomorrow, for more of them!