Wonkette Today: Goodbye to our dear SER, Man Going His Own Way!
Today was SER’s last day at Wonkette, and we’re all heartsick. But whatever SER wants (TO LEAVE US), SER gets. He spent his last day of work cranking out a thousand stories, as usual:
AZ GOP Fake Elector Anthony Kern Wants The People To Decide That Their Votes Don't Matter
And as is his custom, SER saved for his last post at Wonkette shitting on Kyrsten Sinema one last time, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.
You can subscribe to SER’s substack, The Play Typer Guy, aqui.
Well Evan hasn’t gone anywhere … YET.
There Is No Overstating How Frightened White Loser MAGA Republicans Are Of Taylor Swift
Dok is on vacation this week and Wednesdays are Robyn’s days off! So nobody freak out any extra than you already are!
Now meet your friend CripDyke, you are familiar?
Florida DMV Threatens Trans People With Jail For Crime Of 'Getting License To Drive'
and your friend Marcie Jones, with whom you weren’t!
The Positively True Story Of The Rightwing PA 'Parental Rights' Activist Minor-Corrupting-And-Punching Mom!
and your friend Liz again, you know her a lot.
Sad to see SER go but excited to see what he gets up to at his new spot!