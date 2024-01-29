We start with some Tabs.

The lucky 13th chapter!

Trump the straight-shooter, fair dealer! And you can take that to de-bank.

Joe Biden has made your health care better!

Republicans don’t actually want border security.

Michael watches the Sunday shows so you won’t have to!

Trump is so delightfully screwed.

I already can’t drink any more of Trader Joe’s ice tea/lemonade, so this news is even more depressing.

Appalling.

Wow, that’s pathetic.

That’s the news, folks, and I am truly out of here!