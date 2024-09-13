Wonkette's News of Today Is Bombed
Just kidding, we're not bombed. Maybe just lightly toasted instead.
LONG WEEK, friendlies! Who’s tired? You tired? I’m tired. Cool.
Here’s what we had today, and we’re not done yet as we’ve got weekend #content to make up and shit. Also I work Saturdays. And Sundays. But not Mondays! Unless it’s a federal holiday and everyone else gets it off in which case I work Mondays.
So this happened
and then JD Vance said to keep it coming. Did he say the words “keep the bomb threats coming”? Of course not. He said, “Don’t let biased media shame you into not discussing this slow moving humanitarian crisis in a small Ohio town. We shoudl (sic) talk about it every single day.
“Kamala Harris did this. And she’ll keep doing it unless we stop her.”
And not one word about “BUT NOT BOMB THREATS, GUYS.” So, I think our interpretation is exactly fair!
JD Vance Saw You Bomb-Threated Those Springfield, OH, Schools. He Seems To Think You Should Do It Again.
Here’s some happier news with a great soundtrack, good rhythm, you can dance to it!
Linda Ronstadt: Not *Just* The Inspiration For Every Haircut I've Ever Had, But For Other Things As Well!
and a YAY HOORAY! She’s the fuckin coolest.
Sarah McBride Is Trans, She's Badass, And Five Bucks Says She's Going To F*cking Congress
This might seem like a Good Times Poll Porn story, but it might be a whole nother kind of porn story if you know what we mean and we mean GROSS.
Kamala Harris’s Polls Numbers Bounce Up After Debate, Punch Trump Right In His Wangdonklet
Just damn.
Yes, this is bad!
Are RFK Jr. And The State Supreme Court Stealing North Carolina For Trump? Well, They're Sure Trying!
Flowchart says: NOPE.
I threw you a morning news roundup!
And now it’s time for a drink!
See you over the weekend, we love you, bye-bye!
RE: Trump/Vance doubling down, are any civil rights attorneys looking into hate speech actions or ‘fire in a crowded theater’ claims? I mean after something like this 1) has been **solidly debunked** and 2) allegedly originated by neo-nazis anyway, and 3) already resulted in serious fallout, as your team noted, isn’t there any action that can #MakeItSo they can STFU? #AskingForEveryone
Thanks for all you do, dear Wonkettes!
I just read that trump has reposted the BJ meme again. Has he forgotten that Melania had to take the oral exam 6 times to get her "genius visa" and the examiners still said Stormy was smarter.