We didn’t love the Tim Walz/JD Vance vice presidential debate! We wanted Walz to come at JD Vance with a hug and make him weep for the Good Dad he always wanted! Instead, Vance was smarmy, slick, such a liar, and reasonable. Oh so reasonable! If you watched with the sound off, like they say you’re supposed to, for “vibes,” Vance looked at Walz — like Trump refused to do in his own debate — and Walz looked at his notes, or, sometimes, like cartoon steam was going to pour out of his ears.

It was not a disqualifying debate. It was not a disaster. Nobody crawled under their couch and shouted OH MY GOD WE’RE GOING TO DIE like I may or may not have (absolutely did) during the Biden Trump debate. We just wished Walz would slow down, stop trying to answer everything, and not get hung up on Vance’s Gish gallop.

That’s what the next day posts are for. And I’m pretty sure we hit all the necessary points!

