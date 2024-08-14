Wonkette's news of today is so excited! Just can't hide it!
Firstly firstly, come to our party, CHICAGO PALS! This Sunday, Aug. 18, 5-7:30 at the Kaiser Tiger to launch the Chicago DNC on behalf of our pals the DNC*! (*Not actually affiliated with the DNC or the DNC.)
Some good government from our friend Old Handsome Joe!
Joe Biden Will Let You Finally Cancel Gym Subscription You Haven't Used Since The Pandemic
Yes Nikki Haley, that would be better, best of luck with all that!
Nikki Haley Wishes Trump Was Totally Different Person Who ISN'T Whining Racist Loser
Some primaries stuff!
Ilhan Omar Wins, Plus New Weird GOP Senate Nominees In WI And MN: Your Primary Roundup!
Some polling of the sexxxxx variety!
Utah Could Replace Mittens Romney With A Climate Activist Ski Mountaineer Influencer
Indiana AG Drops Embarrassing Lawsuit Against Doctor Who Helped Pregnant 10-Year-Old Rape Victim
·
wish I was going - I am a delegate AD 38 but didn’t have the time energy to run for DNC. oh man!!!!
Just looked the place up on Google Maps and saw SAUSAGE BACON BEER and how could you not love a place that offers the three basic food groups?
https://maps.app.goo.gl/St2XEUxsmusU4x9e6
Wish I could be there....