I never want to write this afternoon news post roundup, and frequently don’t! And then when I do it takes me like nine minutes, so what am I bitching about exactly? Evan knows. “Because it’s A THING.” You don’t want to do A THING.

Well, here is a thing!

We’re starting out backwards, with this cheap-ass sangria!

You know, I do want to mention: A lot of you in the comments are always like WAAAH Wonkette does not do enough nice stories, we always have to look at Steve Bannon’s or whoever’s FACE! And then, when I do give you nice stories? You don’t always read them a lot. Just saying, read the news you want to see in the world.

And also!

Here’s some history!

Here’s some journalism!

Here’s some very bad people!

and

and

(Not Joe Biden. Joe Biden is not the very bad people. Also not Houston. Houston’s people are cool as shit. But not physically cool as shit, today. Dan Patrick, he’s the very bad people. Sorry, just needed to spell that out.)

Stop giving your babies salmonella.

Here is some human butthair.

And you started the day with everything you needed to know, by me.

See you over the weekend, and in Milwaukee Sunday if you’re in Milwaukee Sunday, and bright and early Monday morning for tabs!