Good afternoon, here is how we enriched your lives and your eyeballs today!

I made you a tabs!

Marcie ran down the Markwayne Waynemark confirmation hearings. They were ugly!

Evan ran down the Tulsi Gabbard Senate hearings with Kash Patel. They were ugly too, also, as well!

Fucking Duggars man.

Robyn took your mind off of that and onto Trump’s bullshit “TrumpRx” which is bullshit.

And Afroman did indeed “play us out.”

See you bright and early for tabs!