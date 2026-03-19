Wrap yourself in the flag. Wonkette One A Day for 3/19/26!
Afternoon post roundup!
Good afternoon, here is how we enriched your lives and your eyeballs today!
Here’s where you treat your eyeballs to a SUBSCRIBE!
I made you a tabs!
Marcie ran down the Markwayne Waynemark confirmation hearings. They were ugly!
Markwayne Mullin Got 'Splainin' And 'Polgizin' To His Senate Colleagues To Do If He Wants That DHS Job
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Evan ran down the Tulsi Gabbard Senate hearings with Kash Patel. They were ugly too, also, as well!
What Do You Take Tulsi Gabbard For? Some Kind Of Quote-Unquote 'Director' Of 'National Intelligence'?
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Fucking Duggars man.
Robyn took your mind off of that and onto Trump’s bullshit “TrumpRx” which is bullshit.
Don't Be Too Shocked, But Trump Did Not Actually Get The Lowest Drug Prices In The World
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And Afroman did indeed “play us out.”
Afroman Wins Defamation Case, Because Making Fun Of Stupid Cops Is 100 Percent American
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See you bright and early for tabs!