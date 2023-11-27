Discover more from Wonkette
Yes, We’re Coming For Your Gas Stoves And Pie!
It’s your Monday news roundup!
Thanksgiving is over so toss out that old turkey! It’s no time to get sick.
We start my last full week of the year with some Tabs.
It’s Chapter the Next of The Split.
Trump wants you to die.
In Case You’re Still Not Paying Attention, Donald Trump Wants To Take Away Your Health Care
No one is coming for your gas stove.
Fox News Idiots Pretty Sure Dems Taking Your Gas Stoves Because They Hate Happiness And Pie
Michael watches the Sunday shows so won’t have to!
Trump is not very smart.
Trump Says He Calls Biden ‘Obama’ Because Hey Did You Hear How Good He Did On His Dementia Test?
This is so corrupt.
Nothing about Trump is “pro-life.”
Elon Musk remains the worst.
See you’ve tomorrow for some Tabs action!
Woo-hoo! Here's to your last full week of the year!