Wonkette

Wonkette

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E.A. Blair's avatar
E.A. Blair
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On 11 April, Wisconsin is holding its primary election for the November midterms. On that day, I will be working a 15-hour day running a Milwaukee polling site. Tomorrow, on 28 July, early voting for that primary begins, and I will be working for the two weeks that voters can vote in person before the 11 August election.

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