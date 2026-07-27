99 Days. Wonkette One-A-Day for July 28, 2026!
Sorry, but a lot of this post is in German because we just did a German lesson.
Did you know it’s 99 days to the midterms? Oh well, better start doing your voting!
Vote to put your name in this box if you haven’t.
Here are Monday’s stories.
Tabs:
Dipshit:
Deceased warmonger:
Morons:
Garbage human:
Other garbage human:
More stories tomorrow when we write them!
On 11 April, Wisconsin is holding its primary election for the November midterms. On that day, I will be working a 15-hour day running a Milwaukee polling site. Tomorrow, on 28 July, early voting for that primary begins, and I will be working for the two weeks that voters can vote in person before the 11 August election.