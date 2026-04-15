Good afternoon mes petites! Here is what we wrote at you today!

There were tabs, and they were mighty.

Evan made fun of JD Vance and Erika Kirk, so that was a good time!

Not a good time? This by Marcie!

Giorgia Meloni breaks up with Trump.

Everybody breaks up with RFK Jr.

And LOL treat yourself.

That’s it for today, see you bright and early for tabs!

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Wonkette $ machine!