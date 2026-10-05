Hello, hello, how about them Mondays? Crunch time. Let’s doooo this.
Should you become a paid subscriber to Wonkette? Y or Y?
Here are some Monday stories:
Morning tabs:
Yep yep.
If The Question Is ‘Is Tommy Tuberville Really That Stupid?’ The Answer Is Always Yes
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This was so good that we’re actually going to watch the whole thing.
Also good that this child rapist is dead!
These assholes.
Yep, sounds like Jesus!
Jesus Is A Macho Lion/Mustang With Burning Red Eyes And Lots Of Testosterone, Says Guy Who Died And Went To Heaven During Coma
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More stories tomorrow when we write them! In the morning!
A, absolutely!