Good afternoon friends, it’s all the day’s posts !!!!!!!!!

I did a tabs!

In those tabs, I said I wasn’t sure how to feel about the SPLC “fraud” case that was super obviously about persecuting the Left and the president’s enemies, once they actually found an employee in bed with an informant. But then Evan explained, extremely persuasively: “Fuck you, prove a crime.”

Dok explained exactly what went into the “82 percent of pregnant women miscarried with COVID vax” lie that they’re AGAIN trying to pin on Dr. Fauci, so thank you Dok! That’s one you’ll probably definitely want to send to an idiot friend!

Wonkpal Denny Carter remembered some recent Bad Faith of the really fuckin racist variety!

GIT EM PEGGY.

And Gary said goodbye to the most grandma-ass-lookin’ 28-year-old I’ve ever seen, which makes sense because she’s Grandpa’s wife.

See you bright and early for tabs!