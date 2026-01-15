Hello friendlies, it’s another afternoon. Here’s what we wrote at you today.

We started with tabs. As is usual lately, they were bad tabs!

ICE Goon Got A Boo-Boo. (No He Didn’t.)

Good for Ilhan Omar.

Jeff Bezos ain’t give a shit.

We said Texas would do that, and they are.

LOL deep cut from Dok.

And with your end of day open thread, it’s Evan! Go on, go do all your comments there, you know you want to.