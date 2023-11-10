Some tabs to read? Yup we had em!

This asshole again.

And this one!

I mean, I would trick all my grandkids into abortions, so.

I don’t know what you’d even do about this, with fully a quarter of the country now believing in QAnon delusions.

Trump told Hot Johnny to remove ALL US TROOPS from Iraq, Aghanistan, Africa, and Germany, in the few weeks that were left before he had to leave office. Uh. (Also, not particularly the “head of White House Personnel’s” job.)

Sara got a little loopy.

Latinos were almost a third of the moviegoing public in 2022. Guess who wasn’t a third of the actors and characters?

Republicans in Michigan and Ohio trying to overturn both states’ voter-approved referenda enshrining abortion rights. In Ohio, with their superfuckedup gerrymandered Lege and with an R governor, they might have a chance. Because they hate democracy.

In a week the government’s gonna shut down again.

Let’s all have a drink.

