It was another busy day down here in the News Mines, and we hope you like what we’ve dug up for you! Now where did that dang canary go?

The day began with Tabs, and have you noticed that almost all the Tabs gifs this week have featured little baby animals running and jumping around cutely? It’s like they have a gamboling addiction!

Donald Trump might have hoarded classified documents not only for the sake of nostalgia or bragging, but out of base cynical greed. Perish the thought!

It seems that trying to become another Fox News isn’t working out so well for news outlets that sought to win favor by going Trumpy! And everyone saw it coming!

Donald Trump is so averse to the written word that his Iran War briefings center around two-minute compilations of US weapons blowing shit up, which is why he’s sure the US has to be winning.

Well sure, the science says that when COVID vaccines are given during pregnancy, they protect the babies, too. On the other hand, a lot of anti-vaxxers reject science altogether. Truly a dilemma!

We ended the day by reminding you not to cry for Mark Zuckerberg and other tech zillionaires, not that there was much risk you doing that. New liability lawsuits are convincing juries that social media is unsafe at any screed.

You have a nice evening, now! We love you, and we’ll see you tomorrow morning with Tabs. What cute playful baby animals will it be this time?

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