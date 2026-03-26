Wonkette

Wonkette

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Beelzebub Griddlecake's avatar
Beelzebub Griddlecake
9h

HELP! This post has confused me! By appearing after the Open Thread. I've learned to expect an order to these posts, and posting after the Open Thread simply isn't done. This is almost as bad as the list my daughter sent me the other day where items three and four were transposed and I had to spend the rest of the day in bed, recovering, after viewing the damned list.

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Pub Option's avatar
Pub Option
10h

Gamboling addiction - this piece has to be written by Dok.

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