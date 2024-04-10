An Olde-Time Arizona Abortion Law Hootenanny, Yikes
Your Wonkette Roundup for Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Yesterday’s weird decision by Arizona’s supreme court to restore an abortion ban from 1864 — decades before statehood and also before women could vote — had everyone a bit discombobulated. The only good thing to come out of this is that it sets the stage for a lot of pissed-off voters to pass an abortion rights amendment that will erase the decision in November, and maybe even to flip the state Lege to Democratic control for the first time we can remember. Here are our stories!
New York Times Couldn't Possibly Guess How Voters Will React To Arizona Abortion Ruling, It's A Mystery!
Wonkette is supported 100% by our readers. If you can, please become a paid subscriber.
Funny, but the Arizona story also took up most of the attention in today’s Tabs, too. For some reason.
Then there was the usual parade of rogues, scoundrels, and ne’er-do-wells. Probably a scalawag and a mountebank in there, too!
Trump's Wisconsin Senate Candidate A**hole Thinks Old People Too Mostly Dead To Vote
If Mike Johnson Won’t Fund Ukraine For Normal Moral Reasons, Maybe He’ll Do It For Gay-Hatin’ Extremist Reasons!
Was there news of Trumpworld? Of course there was! Trump’s longtime loyal money man Allen Wisselberg is headed back to jail while his former boss remains free as a dumpy bird.
And the Great Man Himself declared that the antisemitism and racism will continue until morale improves.
Finally, some non-awful stuff, as Joe Biden hosted Japan’s prime minister for international statecraft stuff, and also we brought you a reminder that when decent people are running government, good things get done. Hey, let’s elect more of those!
Look It's A Nice Time State Child Tax Credit Story With Usual Suspects And ... Utah?!
Yr Wonkette loves you and wants you to be happy. Hey, send us a few bucks if you can!