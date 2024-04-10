That probably isn’t even Arizona. Photo by Eniko Polgar on Unsplash

Yesterday’s weird decision by Arizona’s supreme court to restore an abortion ban from 1864 — decades before statehood and also before women could vote — had everyone a bit discombobulated. The only good thing to come out of this is that it sets the stage for a lot of pissed-off voters to pass an abortion rights amendment that will erase the decision in November, and maybe even to flip the state Lege to Democratic control for the first time we can remember. Here are our stories!

Funny, but the Arizona story also took up most of the attention in today’s Tabs, too. For some reason.

Then there was the usual parade of rogues, scoundrels, and ne’er-do-wells. Probably a scalawag and a mountebank in there, too!

Was there news of Trumpworld? Of course there was! Trump’s longtime loyal money man Allen Wisselberg is headed back to jail while his former boss remains free as a dumpy bird.

And the Great Man Himself declared that the antisemitism and racism will continue until morale improves.

Finally, some non-awful stuff, as Joe Biden hosted Japan’s prime minister for international statecraft stuff, and also we brought you a reminder that when decent people are running government, good things get done. Hey, let’s elect more of those!

