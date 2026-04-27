Hello hello. Normal Monday after normal weekend in America. Let’s see what Wonkette discussed.

The tabs, of course. “GOTTA READ YOUR TABS.” That’s what your Nana always said to everyone.

Uh oh loud noises. Quick! To the ballroom!

Dana. Dana.

Florida no fun anymore.

An actual nice story! (It is happening in Europe.)

And then you’ll be having this hi-larious Trump interview with Norah O’Donnell. Oh boy, what a tantrum he had!

See you wouldn’t wanna be you!