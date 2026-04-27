Another Good Old Normal Day. Wonkette One-A-Day for 4/27/26!
Afternoon post roundup!
Hello hello. Normal Monday after normal weekend in America. Let’s see what Wonkette discussed.
Wouldn’t you like to Support Your Wonkette?
The tabs, of course. “GOTTA READ YOUR TABS.” That’s what your Nana always said to everyone.
Uh oh loud noises. Quick! To the ballroom!
Trump Hears Gunshot At White House Correspondents' Dinner, He Can Have Ballroom Now?
·
Dana. Dana.
Florida no fun anymore.
An actual nice story! (It is happening in Europe.)
And then you’ll be having this hi-larious Trump interview with Norah O’Donnell. Oh boy, what a tantrum he had!
Trump's 'I Am Not A Rapist' T-Shirt Has People Asking Questions Already Answered By Shirt
·
See you wouldn’t wanna be you!
Good on Nora! She will
Probably be fired soon.