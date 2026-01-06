Another shitty day, but we had good posts!
Wonkette afternoon post roundup!
Good morning! Wait, that’s not right. Good … nope, that’s not right either.
Somebody send you this? You should
Evan did your very good tabs.
Marcie rounded up some more Epstein files news.
Gary said goodbye to Marge Greene.
Marcie again! Is she trying to win “Most Employee”???
And … yup! It’s Marcie!
And Robyn with your open thread, about what these fucking lunidiots think is going to happen in Venezuela.
MAGA Creeps Think Venezuela Attack Will Prove 2020 Election Fraud, Get Them Hot Girlfriends
·
See you bright and early for tabs!
No surprise -- you ALWAYS have good posts, if by "good" we mean "awesome" and by "posts" we mean "the best fucking journalism on the fucking planet".
Well, the new sentence we get from those substitutions is not grammatical, but you get the idea ...
Eh,OK -Good posts for hell bad news