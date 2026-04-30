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Wonkette

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Capt. Renault's avatar
Capt. Renault
5h

"That's a false equivalation [sic]"

I read that 'sic' as a 'hic'.

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6 replies
Anarchy Pony's avatar
Anarchy Pony
6h

It's all toddler tantrum all the time with MAGA.

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