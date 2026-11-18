America seems to have gotten through the day without any major computer systems going funny or achieving consciousness and deciding to kill us all, so that’s good.

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Wonkette’s day began, as days must, with Tabs, and a gif of what looked like … well, heavens! But it was not.

Alaska finally finished counting the votes and Mary Peltola is now the first Alaska Native woman in the Senate, after having been that earlier in the House. That makes an amazing 9-seat gain for Democrats, wowsers.

The weirdest people in the American Right gathered for a convention where they fantasized about how they’ll drive out all the communists, ban interracial marriage, and make sure women know their place.

Navy Secretary Hung Cao explained that sailors on neverending deployment to Trump’s war on Iran were actually quite happy, and we should be delighted that there were so many “suicide mitigations,” c’mon, cheer up!

Republicans really want to hurry up and confirm T. Elliot Gaiser to a lifetime seat as a federal judge, because he thinks abortion should be a crime but murdering people on the high seas is not.

The computers are misbehaving and it’s getting to be quite a spot of bother.

Wonkette loves you and wants to be your software patch. We’ll see you again tomorrow!