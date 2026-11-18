You might think with all these Republicans losing that Congress might not be doing a bunch of business as usual, but they are. Markwayne Mullin is testifying before the House Homeland Security Committee as we speak, and yesterday in the Senate, they had the confirmation hearing for the witch-hunting ghostbuster lunatic freak who wants to be the real, confirmed Navy secretary, Hung Cao.

Yes, we said witch-hunting! When he ran for Senate in Virginia (and lost like a loser), he explained what was happening in Monterey, California, a “very dark place,” which had been taken over by witches and Jesus was banned. He didn’t want that to happen to Virginia. So yeah, Hung Cao is totally normal.

And really, Cao has everything it takes to be a MAGA man. There are stolen valor accusations, there’s the election-losing, there’s his preference that the Navy not recruit drag queens, but rather “alpha males and alpha females who are going to rip out their own guts, eat them and ask for seconds.” Why do none of these weak loser kids these days like disemboweling themselves and asking themselves for seconds?

Of course, Cao was also serving in an acting capacity this summer while sailors on the USS Abraham Lincoln were starving and being forced to eat rotten food and unable to bathe and trying to commit suicide, as they languished on their insanely overextended deployment in Donald Trump’s and Pete Hegseth’s war on Iran that hasn’t achieved anything besides the kind of little girl murder that fuels the fantasies of authoritarian men worldwide.

You’d think maybe after that, Hung Cao wouldn’t have advanced to a confirmation hearing, but the Trump regime rewards cruelty and incompetence. So here we are.

Cao’s confirmation hearing did not go well. Let’s start with how he wanted to look on the bright side of the eight sailors who tried to commit suicide. He doesn’t look at them as suicides, he looks at them as “suicide mitigations”!

No really, he said that:

Senator Mark Kelly seemed to suggest it would have been better if those sailors hadn’t wanted to fling themselves into the ocean in the first place, as did Kirsten Gillibrand, who said in her own questioning that it was an “insult” to call it “mitigations”:

“When you say it’s mitigation, you’re compartmentalizing something that is clearly a mental health failure,” she said. “The fact that a service member, a sailor, went overboard is beyond a mitigation.”

Cao whined that one of those sailors wasn’t even trying to kill himself. “What was he trying to do?” asked Gillibrand. “Swim to Guam?”

This is the military under Secretary Shitfaced Hegseth and Donald Trump, and also Hung Cao.

Continuing with Mark Kelly — which has got to be embarrassing for each and every inferior Trump nominee who goes up against him, whether they have themselves served in the military or not — there was this exchange, where he suggested that the sailors on the Lincoln who lost 45 pounds only did so because they were picky eaters:

Spoiled brats out in the ocean in a losing war for nine straight months, whining because they don’t want to eat their daily ration of mold and rat shit.

Senator Tammy Duckworth had words for all this:

DUCKWORTH: You're supposed to stand up to the Secretary of Defense, and you have done everything that you can to not answer this question. I mean, when you heard of rotten food, broken plumbing, unsafe water access for sailors on the USS Lincoln, did you tell the Secretary of Defense that this is not acceptable and that you cannot sustain that? […] Did you talk to the Secretary of Defense and tell him that it is uns— this war is unsustainable for the Navy?

She asked him numerous times. She specifically asked him, as a nominee who has more experience than Shitfaced Hegseth, if he had ever stood up to Hegseth, who “managed to make it to the rank of Major without a ranger tab, jump wings, or an air assault badge, or a company command, the most unqualified Secretary of Defense in this nation’s history.” He did not answer in the affirmative, so she explained that “I cannot vote for you because you're going to be another yes-man.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren always has good money questions, and she wanted to know if Cao knew how much the Trump/Hegseth blockade on Iranian ports costs, per day. He does not. “You don't have any idea? You've been running this thing since April, and you don't have any idea what that costs?” She informed him that it’s $32.5 million a day, or about a billion dollars a month.

What about Iran’s attack on the US naval base in Bahrain? How much are the American taxpayers out on that one? He doesn’t know? “You've been running this for more than half a year,” and he doesn’t know? Well, they still have to assess the damage, he said. “You're just now thinking of assessing the damage in November?”

That’s how the hearing went.

There was even a moment when a Republican, Senator Mike Rounds, yelled at Cao for the regime’s habit of purposefully excluding Democrats from things like classified briefings, and then asking them to vote to fund them and approve their war plans:

In another exchange about Donald Trump’s delusional, senile old man obsession with returning to steam-powered catapults, Republican Committee Chair Roger Wicker had to explain to Cao, "Secretary Cao, returning to steam is a nonstarter. And everybody needs to understand that.”

If you have 10 minutes, Aaron Rupar made a supercut of the lowlights.

Will the Armed Services Committee vote this absolute embarrassment out? Will the full Senate confirm him? Haha, sure why not. There’s a Fox & Friends Weekend drunk who can’t even behave like a fucking adult at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in charge of the entire military.

Surely there’s space for one more incompetent buffoon!

[Meidas Touch podcast]

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