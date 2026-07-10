Hello good afternoon! Everybody backwards skate, and start with a drink!

PEOD (Penultimate End of Day) was this by Robyn and DANG this guy is WHOA! The headline isn’t even it!

Going back back back in time to the hour before that we had UGH BLORK BLECH.

Nobody else will play Marco Rubio’s stupid Antifa games :(

A Nice Time from Robyn :D

And today I learned we can make our text different colors, which is obviously the BIG NEWS OF THE DAY!!!!!