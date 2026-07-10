Backwards skate. Wonkette One-A-Day 7/10/26!
Afternoon post roundup!
Hello good afternoon! Everybody backwards skate, and start with a drink!
PEOD (Penultimate End of Day) was this by Robyn and DANG this guy is WHOA! The headline isn’t even it!
Did a friend send you this?
Murderer/Exorcist/Humanitarian/Karate Pro Victor Marx Is GOP's Nominee For Colorado Gov
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Going back back back in time to the hour before that we had UGH BLORK BLECH.
Nobody else will play Marco Rubio’s stupid Antifa games :(
Poor Marco Rubio Can't Convince Other Countries That Antifas In Unicorn Costumes Are Terrorists
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A Nice Time from Robyn :D
Hey Dems! Swing Voters Want You To Tax The Rich And Get Them Medicare For All! Isn't That Nice?
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And today I learned we can make our text different colors, which is obviously the BIG NEWS OF THE DAY!!!!!